Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

ACN opened at $280.61 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.09. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

