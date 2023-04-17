Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 4,271 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

