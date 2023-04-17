Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $225.69. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,294. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

