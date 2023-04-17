Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 35,325 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 777.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $414.33 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

