Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 222,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.86.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

