LAVA Therapeutics’ (LVTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LVTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,815. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

