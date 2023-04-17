Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. 32,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.00.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

