Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 729,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,741. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

