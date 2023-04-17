Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,710. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

