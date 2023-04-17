Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 815.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.