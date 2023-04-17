Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.77. 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.