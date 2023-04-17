Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:LADR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 328,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,134. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.