Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 328,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,134. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 122,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 459.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.