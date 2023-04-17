L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $201.26. 364,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,140. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

