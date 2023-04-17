Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.67. 983,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,875. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

