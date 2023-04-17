Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Kyndryl Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE KD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.67. 983,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,875. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.