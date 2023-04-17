Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of KRYS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 293,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,184. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,869. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

