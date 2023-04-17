Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Boosted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,947. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

