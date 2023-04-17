KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $12.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KREF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 599,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,399. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $799.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 688.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

