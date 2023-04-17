Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

KMR stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 279.41, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.07. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 533 ($6.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,647.06%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

