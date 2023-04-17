Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.