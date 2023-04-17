Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $10.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,596. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
