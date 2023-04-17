Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $10.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.79.

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $489.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 530,062 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

