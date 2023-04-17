KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,551 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for approximately 16.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.26% of KE worth $46,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 117.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 1,726,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,128. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

