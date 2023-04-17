KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KDDI Trading Down 0.4 %

KDDIY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,828. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

