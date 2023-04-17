Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.25 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

