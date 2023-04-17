Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,752.33. 36,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,542.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,756.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,857.92.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

