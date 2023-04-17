Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 945,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,193. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.