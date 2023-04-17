Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. 1,388,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,477. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

