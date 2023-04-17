Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 6.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 235,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,586,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

