Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.87 and last traded at $198.87. 275,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 376,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

