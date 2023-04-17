Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.0 %

KALU stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

