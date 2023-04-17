JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,411 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

