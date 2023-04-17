Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.03. 1,752,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,812. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

