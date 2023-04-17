JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Down 11.6 %

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 834,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,308. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.