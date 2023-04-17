JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,334. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

