JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.16.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 331,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,807. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $672.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.