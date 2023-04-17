Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 8.3 %

JCTCF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.29. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

