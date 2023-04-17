JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:JELD opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

