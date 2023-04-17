JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.85 on Thursday. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Boston Partners raised its position in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

