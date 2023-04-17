J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Stephens lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

