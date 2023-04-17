Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,225,700 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the March 15th total of 1,283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,290.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iveco Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IVCGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.92. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.19.
Further Reading
