iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.05

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.05 and last traded at $226.87, with a volume of 52740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $782.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.