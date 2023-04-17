iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.05

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.05 and last traded at $226.87, with a volume of 52740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $782.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

