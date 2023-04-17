iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.12

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 1776830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.