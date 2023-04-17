iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.30

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.30 and last traded at $116.13, with a volume of 378785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

