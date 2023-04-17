iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,011,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.74. 40,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average is $216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.