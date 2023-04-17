iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,499 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,940. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

