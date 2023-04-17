iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,036 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.