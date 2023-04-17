iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.23. 32,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,691. The stock has a market cap of $963.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

