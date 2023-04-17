iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.37

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1650654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

