iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 11.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 1,152,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.