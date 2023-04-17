iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. 365,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

